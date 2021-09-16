Advertisement
News

Figures show 60 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19

Sep 16, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Figures show 60 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 Figures show 60 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19
Share this article

Figures show 60 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19, since the pandemic began.

The figures were published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover from March 1st, 2020 to Tuesday of this week (September 14th 2021).

There have been 60 COVID-19 deaths in Kerry, since the pandemic began.

Advertisement

The county has a mortality rate of 40.62 per 100,000 population, the lowest rate nationally.

Dublin has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 1,851, with a mortality rate of 137.30 per 100,000 population.

The lowest number of deaths was recorded in Leitrim at 16; that translates to a mortality rate of 49.93 per 100,000 population.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre stated there has been a total of 5,179 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus