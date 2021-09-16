Figures show 60 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19, since the pandemic began.

The figures were published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover from March 1st, 2020 to Tuesday of this week (September 14th 2021).

There have been 60 COVID-19 deaths in Kerry, since the pandemic began.

Advertisement

The county has a mortality rate of 40.62 per 100,000 population, the lowest rate nationally.

Dublin has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 1,851, with a mortality rate of 137.30 per 100,000 population.

The lowest number of deaths was recorded in Leitrim at 16; that translates to a mortality rate of 49.93 per 100,000 population.

Advertisement

Yesterday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre stated there has been a total of 5,179 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland.