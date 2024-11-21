Fianna Fáil election candidate urges government to remove means testing for carer’s allowance

A Fianna Fáil general election candidate has described the means testing of carer’s allowance as unfair and is costing the state millions of euro annually.

Michael Cahill says factors including savings, and shares affect the payments for carer’s, which he believes is unjust.

He believes people should be entitled to a nest egg after their life’s work of caring.

Advertisement

Councillor Cahill says the scheme is out of date and has urged the government to remove means testing for carer’s allowance.