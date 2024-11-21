Advertisement
Fianna Fáil election candidate urges government to remove means testing for carer’s allowance

Nov 21, 2024 13:42 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil election candidate urges government to remove means testing for carer’s allowance
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD
A Fianna Fáil general election candidate has described the means testing of carer’s allowance as unfair and is costing the state millions of euro annually.

Michael Cahill says factors including savings, and shares affect the payments for carer’s, which he believes is unjust.

He believes people should be entitled to a nest egg after their life’s work of caring.

Councillor Cahill says the scheme is out of date and has urged the government to remove means testing for carer’s allowance.

