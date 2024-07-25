Advertisement
Fianna Fáil councillor urges vigilance following theft of large quantity of turf from Kerry bog

Jul 25, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Image: Kerry County Council (X, formerly Twitter)
The people who stole turf from a bog in Kielduff in recent days knew exactly what they were doing.

That's according to the Cathaoirleach of the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District who's urging any one saving and bringing home their turf to be vigilant.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald, described the stealing of a large quantiy of turf from Ballicullig Bog on Sunday last as beyond lousy.

He believes the quantity of turf taken would have filled a car trailer.

Cllr Fitzgerald says the theft occurred at a very well chosen time and took advantage of people’s good nature:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300.

