Advertisement
News

Fewer than five have died from COVID-19 after catching it in UHK

Dec 19, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Fewer than five have died from COVID-19 after catching it in UHK Fewer than five have died from COVID-19 after catching it in UHK
Share this article

Fewer than five people have died from COVID-19 in University Hospital Kerry after catching it in the hospital.

That's according to figures obtained by the Sunday Independent under the Freedom of Information Act from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The figures show the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 who died and were linked to outbreaks of the virus in hospital settings, between March 9th 2020 and December 4th of this year.

Advertisement

They also show that fewer than five COVID-19 patients died in the Bons Secours Hospital in Tralee, having caught the virus in the hospital.

Overall, 856 people have lost their lives after catching COVID-19 in hospital in Ireland, with the highest death toll from hospital-acquired Covid 19 at St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin at 77.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus