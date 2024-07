Fenit RNLI lifeboat will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its return to service this weekend.

The lifeboat was based in Fenit until its closure in 1969.

It was reopened in 1994 after a local group of people advocated to re-instate an all-weather lifeboat at a new base in Fenit harbour.

The station will host an open day this Sunday (21st July) at the marina, between 1pm and 4pm, where people can experience the internal structure and mechanics of the lifeboat.