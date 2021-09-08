Fears north Kerry school may lose teacher

Concerns are being raised that a north Kerry school could lose a teacher.

Two Sinn Féin public representatives are appealing to the education minister for help in securing the position for this academic year.

Ballyduff National School has 107 pupils but requires 109 to hold onto its current number of eight teachers - five mainstream and three special education teachers.

The school is concerned that if it cannot increase enrolment by two then it may lose a teacher.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and his party colleague, Cllr Tom Barry have been contacted by residents in Ballyduff asking for help in securing the teaching position.

Deputy Daly said Ballyduff was previously designated as a DEIS school which resulted in additional supports but these were withdrawn due to cutbacks.

They are appealing to Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley to look at the positive results achieved in the school in the past and assure the community that they won't lose a teacher and limit on pupils' future potential.

Deputy Daly is also calling on Kerry County Council to urgently review vacant housing in the area to ensure as much as possible is done to fill these properties.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News a spokesperson for the Department of Education said Ballyduff National School returned an enrolment of 120 pupils on 30th September 2020.

In line with the current staffing schedule, the spokesperson said the enrolment is sufficient to retain the school's current mainstream staffing of teaching principal and 4 classroom teachers for the 2021/22 school year.