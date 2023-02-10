Advertisement
Fears North Kerry road will be impacted due to erosion of River Feale

Feb 10, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
There are fears a road network in North Kerry will be impacted, if works are not carried out to combat erosion along the River Feale.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says the erosion along the River Feale at the Duagh Bridge on the L-6060 Foildarrig road is on another level.

He fears it will impact the road and bridge stability and says action must be taken.

The council says funding has been applied for to carry out remedial works on the road, however the council or OPW aren’t responsible for this section of the River Feale.

The council says it’s the adjacent landowners who're responsible for this section of the river.

