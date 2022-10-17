Advertisement
Fears new rules on short-term lettings will damage tourism in Killarney

Oct 17, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Fears new rules on short-term lettings will damage tourism in Killarney
It’s feared new rules on short-term lettings will massively damage tourism in rent pressure zones such as Killarney.

That’s according to the Irish Self-Catering Federation, which is holding a public meeting in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney at 7 o’clock this evening to explain the regulations.

Up to now operators of short term lets in rent pressure zones needed to apply for planning permission to run their business, but most that apply are refused.

That’s according to Chairperson of the Irish Self-Catering Federation, Máire Ní Mhurchú.

She says while some have continued operating without planning, a new EU law would result in heavy fines for anyone operating with permission.

