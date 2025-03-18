A Kerry-based natural protein bar company is encouraging local food businesses to apply for the Food Academy 2025 programme.

All Real, which is based in Farranfore, is one of the local businesses already talking part in the programme.

The Food Academy, supported by SuperValu and the Local Enterprise Office, helps local food producers by providing mentorship, retail insight, and exposure to the competitive retail market.

Applications are now open for start-up and early-stage food businesses until the 4th April.

For more information, go to the Radio Kerry website.

The programme has helped producers generate over €260 million in sales over the past 11 years.

Food Academy products are expected to generate €30 million in sales in 2025.

The programme also includes a new partnership with Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) to provide enhanced training for participants, who can earn a Certificate in Entrepreneurship.

Niall Harty and Ross McDowell, founders of All Real, said the Food Academy has helped them understand their customers' needs and grow their brand.

More than 1,000 producers have completed the programme since 2013. These businesses have had the chance to showcase their products on SuperValu shelves, supporting 1,500 jobs.

Kerry-based entrepreneurs can apply through the Local Enterprise Office.

Carmel Biggane, Food Academy Manager, encouraged local producers to apply.

She highlighted that the programme helps businesses get their products on SuperValu shelves year-round.

For more information and to apply, visit the Local Enterprise website.