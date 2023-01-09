Advertisement
Farmers urged to be vigilant as cattle thefts on increase in Kerry

Jan 9, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Farmers in Kerry are being urged to take steps to secure their property, as incidents of cattle thefts are on the increase around the county in recent weeks.

The number of cattle being stolen from farms around the county has increased since before Christmas.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says an ifor Wilson livestock trailer was also stolen from a yard in Dunloe Upper, Beaufort on Friday night.

Gardaí fear this may be used in further attempts to steal animals.

Garda Fitzpatrick has this advice for farmers to help prevent crime on their farms:

