Farmers and walkers in Kerry warned that snow could be hiding fallen power lines

Farmers and people out walking throughout Kerry are being warned that fallen power lines could be hidden in the snow.

Area manager for Kerry with ESB Networks, Sean Scannell is urging people out on snow-covered land to take extra care.

Thousands of homes, businesses and farms in the county have been left without power due to the severe weather.

Mr Scannell says trees have caused some damage, but the majority of the outages are being caused by ice loading on the power line, which is causes lines to snap.

He has this advice for farmers and people out walking around Kerry:

Fallen power lines can be reported by calling 1800 372 999.