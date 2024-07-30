Advertisement
Farm contractors body says overgrown verges represent road safety hazard

Jul 30, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Farm contractors body says overgrown verges represent road safety hazard
A group representing farm contractors says a road safety plea from Kerry County Council doesn’t address the problem of overgrown verges.

The council has appealed to motorists to be patient and not to overtake slow-moving farm machinery until it’s safe to do so.

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland has welcomed the appeal.

However, the body’s policy director says local authorities and government departments are overlooking the hazard posed by roadside verges.

Between March 1st and August 31st, it’s against the law to cut hedges and trees – however, it’s allowed if overgrowth poses a threat to road safety.

However, Michel Moroney of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors says it can take a landowner or local authority – depending who’s responsible for the vegetation in question – weeks to get permission to cut back the growth.

Mr Moroney accused local authorities and government bodies and departments of abdicating their responsibilities in the maintenance of roadside verges.

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors is calling on bodies including the transport, nature and heritage departments, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, to put an immediate programme in place to allow councils make speedier decisions when it comes to cutting back roadside verges.

