Family of man missing from Kerry says they just want to find out what happened him

The family of a man missing from Kerry say they are looking for hope and just want to find out what happened their brother.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ O’Sullivan was a native of Mallow but had been living in Kerry where he was working as a cook in hotels and restaurants in Killarney and Waterville.

He was last seen in mid-April 1992 in Mallow, when he was aged 35; an appeal for information on his whereabouts was launched last week.

Patsy O’Sullivan would be aged 67 now and he’s described as being approximately 5’10” in height, of slim build with light brown hair and green eyes.

His brother Jerry O'Sullivan says they hope nothing bad happened to him and that he might have just moved overseas:

Anyone with any information or that saw Patsy after April 1992 can contact their local Garda Station, Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.