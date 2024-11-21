Family of missing Kerry resident say it’s heartbreaking not to have heard from him on over 30 years

The family of a man who went missing from Kerry say it’s heartbreaking that they haven’t hear from him in over 30 years.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ O’Sullivan was a native of Mallow but had been living in Kerry in 1992, when he was last seen.

He worked as a cook in hotels and restaurants in Killarney and Waterville and was last seen in mid-April 1992 in Mallow.

An appeal for information on his whereabouts was launched on CrimeCall on RTE last night.

Patrick ‘Patsy’ Lynch, was aged 35 in 1992, and he’d visited his family in Mallow in mid-April 1992. He told them he was returning to Kerry for the Easter Bank Holiday weekend and he’d visit them again for a family Christening the following weekend.

He failed to turn up for that event and his family searched for him.

Speaking on CrimeCall, his brothers Jerry and Eugene O’Sullivan said Patsy had a heart of gold and enjoyed his life, they said it’s heartbreaking not to have heard from him in over 30 years.

Garda PJ Roche says their investigation is now focusing on the areas where Mr Lynch was last seen in Lombardstown in Mallow, Killarney and Waterville.

Gardaí are asking people who were in contact with Patsy Lynch in the early 90s or afterwards to get in contact with them.

Patrick Patsy Lynch would be aged 67 now and he’s described as being approximately 5’10” in height, of slim build with light brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information can contact: