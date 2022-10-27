Advertisement
Family of Kilgarvan man missing from Tralee appeals for information

Oct 27, 2022 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Family of Kilgarvan man missing from Tralee appeals for information
The family of a Kilgarvan man, missing from Tralee since Monday evening, is appealing for anyone with information or camera footage to come forward.

53-year-old Con O’Donoghue was last seen on CCTV footage by the Munster Bar in Ballymullen, Tralee, at 7:19pm on Monday.

His family says Con was wearing a hospital wristband on his left arm, having absconded from University Hospital Kerry that evening.

He was wearing a pink t-shirt, and had no money, food, or medication with him when he was last seen.

Con’s wife Shanny O’Donoghue is asking anyone who might have been in the area and seen him to come forward with any information.

