Families trapped in their homes for 19 hours after Ballymacelligott bogslide

Two families were trapped in their homes for 19 hours after a bog slide in Ballymacelligott.

The road at Maughanknockane, Ballymacelligot is closed from Kielduff Cross to Carrigcannon Cross until further notice.

Theresa Scanlon and her partner live in the area as do her parents and the road to their home remains blocked.

Kerry County Council says it’s assessing the extent of the damage caused by the bogslide; it says the road is likely to remain closed for some time.

Council staff and Kerry Civil Defence are liaising with residents to help them leave their homes.

Theresa Scanlon says it was stressful when they were blocked in:

Meanwhile, a Kerry County Councillor is calling for an immediate investigation into the landslide in Ballymacelligott.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley says this is the second time this has happened; in August 2008 there was a bog slide in the same area.

Kerry County Council says its staff are meeting regularly to assess and monitor the situation and to coordinate the clean-up operation.

Cllr Foley says measures need to be put in place to ensure this doesn’t happen again:

Theresa Scanlon has been telling @jerosullivanRK about the impact of a bogslide on the road outside her and her family's homes in Maugha near Lyreacrompane in the parish of Ballymacelligott. They're still trapped in their homes; water was up to their knees outside the house. pic.twitter.com/ktr79VA4TL — Kerry Today (@kerrytodayrk) August 16, 2022

