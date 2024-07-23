Tourists are tightening their belts this year, following a bumper domestic season in Kerry last year.

That’s according to Paul Keeley, director of regional development at Fáilte Ireland, who says consumer sentiment has softened in Ireland’s key tourism markets.

Last year, Kerry was ranked the third most popular county for domestic tourists with over 1.3 million trips, up 10% on 2022 levels.

Domestic tourists also spent longer in Kerry than any other county, and spending rose by 43% to make Kerry the most valuable tourism market outside of Dublin in 2023.

Paul Keeley says, however, that this year’s figures reflect a drop in consumer confidence and spending.