Fáilte Ireland has announced a free in-person business energy management workshop in Killarney.

This is a response to the current energy management challenges facing tourism businesses.

This will take place on Friday October 21st in the Brehon Hotel, Killarney from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

The 2 hour event will provide businesses with immediate actions that could improve energy efficiency and reduce bills.

To register for the event click this link, www.failteireland.ie