External review yet to be completed into death of woman following childbirth at UHK

The solicitor representing the family of a woman who died after giving birth in University Hospital Kerry last year says they’re still awaiting an external HSE report into her death.

Tatenda Mukwata, who lived in Kenmare, died in April 2022, over six hours after giving birth to a healthy baby; an inquest concluded she died by medical misadventure.

The HSE is conducting its own review of the incident, which is external to UHK staff, and this report was originally due in last January.

At the inquest in September, the HSE said the review would be complete in October, but two months on, the family’s solicitor says they’re still waiting for the report.

Tatenda Faith Mukwata died at University Hospital Kerry on April 21st last year, just over six hours after giving birth to a healthy baby daughter, Eva, by caesarean section.

The 34-year-old Zimbabwe-born woman had lived in direct provision in Kenmare with her three daughters.

The inquest into the death found she died by medical misadventure.

A HSE external review into her death was due to be completed 11 months ago, last January.

The family’s solicitor says the HSE wrote on August 21st stating the external team expected the report would be shared with the Mukwata family in October.

At the inquest into Tatenda’s death in September, the HSE’s barrister also advised the coroner the report would be completed by October.

The family, however, has still yet to receive the review, two months after the HSE’s own deadline.

The Mukwata’s solicitor, Conor Murphy of Murphy Healy & Co, Kenmare, says it’s very distressing for the family that the new time limit has passed and no report has been forthcoming.

He says he was informed by the HSE there would be a meeting on November 17th and he would be updated after that.

He feels this is very different to saying a report would be available, and he’s yet to receive any correspondence following that meeting.