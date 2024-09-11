Expressions of interest sought for LEADER programme in South Kerry

South Kerry Development Partnership is inviting expressions of interest for the 2023-2027 LEADER programme.

LEADER supports community-led local development throughout Ireland, including across all of Kerry.

SKDP is organising several information evenings for any person or group interested in making an application for funding.

These evenings will be held in Cahersiveen, Killarney, Killorglin and Kenmare in the last two weeks of September.

The details of these meetings can be found below.

CAHERSIVEEN: Monday, 16th September at 7:30pm, Cahersiveen Community Centre

KILLARNEY: Thursday, 19thSeptember at 7:30pm, Killarney Heights Hotel (Flesk Room)

KILLORGLIN - Monday, 23rd September at 7:30pm, SKDP Offices, Library Place

KENMARE - Thursday, 26th September at 7:30pm, Taobh Linn Social Centre, Railway Road

Registration is not required.