Expressions of interest now sought for Muckross 60 scholarships

The NPWS is seeking expressions of interest for new third level scholarships which celebrates the opening of Muckross House to the public.

The Muckross 60 Scholars initiative is a joint venture by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Trustees of Muckross House in Killarney.

These scholarships celebrate the 60th anniversary of the opening of Muckross House to the public.

The aim is to support third level students at graduate, post-graduate or doctoral level to pursue studies in the fields of ecology; botany; ornithology; nature and wildlife conservation, protection and presentation; and heritage presentation, or other fields of relevance to the work of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, Muckross House and Gardens and Killarney National Park.

Two annual scholarships of up to €8,000 are on offer.

Students wishing to be considered for award can make a written expressions of interest; this should include a résumé of academic achievements to date, the field of intended study and a vision statement of how this will assist the work of the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Trustees of Muckross House.

The deadline for receipt of expressions of interest is August 31st.

Expressions of interest should be emailed to [email protected]

