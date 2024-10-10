Advertisement
News

Expert appointed to support UNESCO world heritage nomination for Valentia

Oct 10, 2024 17:24 By radiokerrynews
Expert appointed to support UNESCO world heritage nomination for Valentia
Share this article

A world heritage expert has been appointed to help Valentia secure a nomination for UNESCO status.

 

Kerry County Council and the National Monuments Service have announced the appointment of consultant Barry Gamble to guide and support the Transatlantic Cable Ensemble towards securing UNESCO World Heritage nomination.

Advertisement

 

The Telegraph Field (or Longitude Field) on Valentia Island, Co Kerry, with its cable station, (ruins) is the site of the first permanent communications link - transatlantic telegraph cable between Europe and North America from Foilhomurrum Bay, successfully landing at Hearts Content, Newfoundland, in July 1866. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Advertisement

 

This is a partnership project involving Kerry County Council, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the two communities chosen as the locations for the first transatlantic cable - Valentia Island and Heart's Content in Newfoundland.

 

Advertisement

This achievement in the middle of the 19th century was a ground-breaking feat in global communications and a critical milestone in connecting continents.

 

Barry Gamble is a UK-based independent world heritage consultant who has been involved as an independent advisor in this sector for over 25 years, specialising in industrial sites.

Advertisement

 

Mr Gamble has been advisor to several successful nominations and with his help, it's hoped that further progress will be made towards securing UNESCO World Heritage Status for the Transatlantic Cable Ensemble.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Massive increase in numbers using public transport in Kerry
Advertisement
Gardaí called after teens set off fireworks close to homes and people in Tarbert
N21 road reopen to traffic following accident
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí called after teens set off fireworks close to homes and people in Tarbert
Massive increase in numbers using public transport in Kerry
N21 road reopen to traffic following accident
Launch of "Float to Live" exhibition at Cork Airport
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus