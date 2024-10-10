Expert appointed to support UNESCO world heritage nomination for Valentia

A world heritage expert has been appointed to help Valentia secure a nomination for UNESCO status.

Kerry County Council and the National Monuments Service have announced the appointment of consultant Barry Gamble to guide and support the Transatlantic Cable Ensemble towards securing UNESCO World Heritage nomination.

This is a partnership project involving Kerry County Council, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the two communities chosen as the locations for the first transatlantic cable - Valentia Island and Heart's Content in Newfoundland.

This achievement in the middle of the 19th century was a ground-breaking feat in global communications and a critical milestone in connecting continents.

Barry Gamble is a UK-based independent world heritage consultant who has been involved as an independent advisor in this sector for over 25 years, specialising in industrial sites.

Mr Gamble has been advisor to several successful nominations and with his help, it's hoped that further progress will be made towards securing UNESCO World Heritage Status for the Transatlantic Cable Ensemble.