Evidence of admission that Samantha Cookes does not suffer from Huntington’s disease heard at Tralee sentencing

Sentencing has been adjourned for two weeks in relation to the alleged serial fraudster Samantha Cookes.

The 36-year-old, of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge Ronan Munro at Tralee Circuit Court for sentencing.

She had previously pleaded guilty to stealing over €60,000 from the Department of Social Protection; following her arraignment on two counts of deception, and 16 sample counts of stealing money in relation to this.

Samantha Cookes has previously been known by several different names during her time in Kerry, including Jade O’Sullivan and Carrie Jade Williams.

Samantha Cookes appeared in person at Tralee Circuit Court for the sentencing hearing, wearing a pink jumper and black skirt; and sat facing the ground throughout, while crying on occasion and appearing to sway fom side to side.

Garda Rafael Liston told the court that Ms Cookes made admissions during questioning - that she did not suffer from Huntington’s Disease.

He told Tralee Circuit Court during three interviews with Gardaí, that Ms Cookes provided varying stories, with no clarity and a lack of consistency.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice put it to Garda Liston that she took advantage of covid times to deceive the department of social protection and her GP, which he agreed with.

Barrister for the defence, Richard Liston, under instruction from solicitor Brendan Ahern, told the court that Ms Cookes wants to give a formal apology to the department and her GP for the deception.

He said she was not living a lavish lifestyle prior to her arrest, and got caught up in her own deception.

Mr Liston told the judge, that she has taken part in education and work opportunities while in Limerick Prison.

Adding she admitted in a letter to the court to suffering for mental illness and that she hopes to engage with NHS mental health services.

Judge Munro said he will not be accepting self-diagnoses and will operate on the evidence, and on the basis that she is of sound mind.

He adjourned the hearing and further remanded Ms Cookes in custody, to appear before Tralee Circuit Court on March 5th for sentencing.