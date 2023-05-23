Event at MTU on attracting conferences to the county

A number of organisations have come together to promote attracting international educational conferences to Kerry.

Working under the Kerry Ambassador Programme banner, Kerry Convention Bureau and Fáilte Ireland hosted an information event at Munster Technological University.

Twenty (20) academics were given a briefing on attracting international events and conferences, with support from the Kerry Ambassador Programme.

This programme is for community and industry leaders interested in influencing and attracting business events and investment opportunities to the county.

A presentation was given on how support from Fáilte Ireland can shoulder some costs associated with bidding for international business, and how Kerry Convention Bureau can offer practical advice and assistance.

This event followed an invitation by MTU President Maggie Cusack and founding Kerry Ambassador, Mary Rose Stafford.

The Kerry Ambassador Programme aims to drive economic growth through business events and raise Kerry’s profile as a global business hub.

Launched in October 2022, and led by Kerry Convention Bureau, it’s managed in partnership with Kerry County Council, Fáilte Ireland, Meet in Ireland, Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Kerry SciTech, and Prosper Kerry.

Kerry Convention Bureau is a non-profit organisation specialising in attracting and developing convention, meeting and group business to the county, and increasing the contribution of business and conference tourism to the Kerry economy.

More information on the Kerry Ambassador Programme is available here - www.kerryconventionbureau.com/ambassadors