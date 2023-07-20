Advertisement
Estimated 50,000 people in Kerry living in food poverty

Jul 20, 2023 17:25 By radiokerrynews
The rising cost of groceries means over 50,000 people in Kerry are now experiencing food poverty.

That’s according to Foodshare Kerry, a not-for-profit organisation set up by North and East Kerry Development, and Saint Vincent de Paul, to help local charity groups combat food poverty.

The organisation takes surplus food from supermarkets and makes it available to organisations who know how best to redistribute it to those in need locally.

Courtney Sheehy from Foodshare Kerry says there’s been a steady increase in the number of people looking for support, which is up 20% on the same period last year.

That’s also a rise of 400% when compared to 2019.

Foodshare Kerry has had a waiting list of 20 organisations who want to join the service since 2020.

Courtney Sheehy says hidden poverty makes quantifying it difficult, but estimates over 50,000 are living in food poverty in Kerry.

