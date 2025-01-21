Advertisement
Estate agent says Kerry house prices to continue rising in 2025

Jan 21, 2025 17:08 By radiokerrynews
House prices in Kerry are set to continue rising due to the shortage of available housing stock in the county.

That’s the view of estate agent in Tralee Paul Stephenson, of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean.

He says stock was very low at the start of last year in Kerry and improved quite a bit, but many houses were taken out of the market again before Christmas as people tried and get sales over the line before the festive period.

Paul Stephenson says due to the shortage of supply, it looks like house prices in Kerry will keep going up this year:

