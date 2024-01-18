ESB says today's planned electricity outage in North Kerry had to go ahead despite sub-zero temperatures

ESB Networks say a planned power outage in North Kerry today had to go ahead despite the freezing weather.

Almost 200 homes and businesses in the Causeway and Ballyduff areas were left without electricity from this morning until around lunchtime.

ESB Networks say they appreciate the inconvenience to people on a cold day but that the outage could not be delayed.

Advertisement

The company says two rotting electricity poles had to be replaced and it was imperative for reasons of health and safety, that they be removed.

Mairead from Ballyduff believes the outage should not have gone ahead in sub-zero temperatures.