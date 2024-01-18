Advertisement
News

ESB says today's planned electricity outage in North Kerry had to go ahead despite sub-zero temperatures

Jan 18, 2024 17:50 By radiokerrynews
ESB says today's planned electricity outage in North Kerry had to go ahead despite sub-zero temperatures
Share this article

ESB Networks say a planned power outage in North Kerry today had to go ahead despite the freezing weather.

Almost 200 homes and businesses in the Causeway and Ballyduff areas were left without electricity from this morning until around lunchtime.

ESB Networks say they appreciate the inconvenience to people on a cold day but that the outage could not be delayed.

Advertisement

The company says two rotting electricity poles had to be replaced and it was imperative for reasons of health and safety, that they be removed.

Mairead from Ballyduff believes the outage should not have gone ahead in sub-zero temperatures.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Further delay in report into death of woman following childbirth at UHK
Advertisement
Irish Coursing Club calls for multi-agency response to hare poaching
Two Kerry business people honoured by All-Ireland Business Foundation
Advertisement

Recommended

McGrath Cup Final Postponed To Saturday Afternoon
Kerry Thinks 2024
News

Kerry Thinks 2024

Jan 17, 2024 12:23
Irish Coursing Club calls for multi-agency response to hare poaching
Kerry councillor praises health service for care he received after contracting rare life-threatening infection
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus