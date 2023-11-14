Advertisement
News

EPA says Kerry County Council need to ensure households are disposing of rubbish correctly

Nov 14, 2023 13:18 By radiokerrynews
EPA says Kerry County Council need to ensure households are disposing of rubbish correctly
Share this article

Kerry County Council needs to improve its work in ensuring that householders are disposing of their rubbish correctly.

That’s according to Environmental Protection Agency inspector in waste and local authority enforcement, Maria Lenihan.

She says the council needs to improve enforcement when it comes to checking compliance on household and commercial waste.

Advertisement

The EPA is calling for household bins to be inspected, maintaining a household register and putting targeted inspections in place in areas with low compliance

Kerry County Council met the required standard of a Strong or Excellent result of the National Enforcement Priorities (NEPs) in 2022, at 65%.

Advertisement

The national average is 59%, however, Maria Lenihan of the EPA says Kerry needs to hit a compliance enforcement rate of 100%.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Ours to Protect | Meán Scoil an Leith-Triúigh, November 14th 2023
Advertisement
Irish Self-Catering Federation calls for derogation for existing operators of short-term lets
North Kerry homeowner verbally abused by group of men with lurcher dogs who entered his property
Advertisement

Recommended

 Shannon LNG may proceed with legal action to overturn An Bord Pleanála refusal
Irish Self-Catering Federation calls for derogation for existing operators of short-term lets
Skellig Coast Archaeology Festival 17-19th November, 2023
North Kerry homeowner verbally abused by group of men with lurcher dogs who entered his property
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus