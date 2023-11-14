EPA says Kerry County Council need to ensure households are disposing of rubbish correctly

Kerry County Council needs to improve its work in ensuring that householders are disposing of their rubbish correctly.

That’s according to Environmental Protection Agency inspector in waste and local authority enforcement, Maria Lenihan.

She says the council needs to improve enforcement when it comes to checking compliance on household and commercial waste.

The EPA is calling for household bins to be inspected, maintaining a household register and putting targeted inspections in place in areas with low compliance

Kerry County Council met the required standard of a Strong or Excellent result of the National Enforcement Priorities (NEPs) in 2022, at 65%.

The national average is 59%, however, Maria Lenihan of the EPA says Kerry needs to hit a compliance enforcement rate of 100%.