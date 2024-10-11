Uisce Éireann has come in for heavy criticism by the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to treat wastewater properly in Kerry.

The EPA’s Urban Wastewater Treatment in 2023 report, released today, says treatment at many areas is still not as good as it needs to be.

The agency uses Abbeydorney treatment plant as one case study, noting it continues to discharge poorly treated wastewater.

Tralee and Abbeydorney are identified as two of the 34 priority areas – meaning discharges from these areas are the main or only significant source of pollution impacting water quality in local waterways.

It says the pace at which Uisce Éireann is progressing work at these is far too slow, and excessive delays are prolonging risks to water quality.

The EPA prosecuted Uisce Éireann in 2023 over the slow progress addressing significant pollution pressures at Abbeydorney.

Uisce Éireann pleaded guilty to three breaches of conditions of its licence, relating to excess emissions on three dates in 2020 and 2021; the body was convicted on one charge, with the others taken in consideration, and fined €1,500 and ordered to pay the EPA’s costs.

Today’s report uses Abbeydorney as an example case study where there are delays in taking action to protect a river.

The EPA writes the 60-year-old treatment plant is overloaded, unable to treat wastewater properly, and has significantly polluted the River Brick.

It says despite two prosecutions, the plant has not been upgraded yet and continues to discharge poorly treated wastewater.

The EPA notes Uisce Éireann has not scheduled upgrade works until at least 2029, or has provided no clear timeline for the works at both Abbeydorney and Tralee plants.

Separately, the EPA says Uisce Éireann must assess the impact of discharges in Cromane, Maherees, Tralee Bay, Valentia Harbour, and Kenmare River for the protection of shellfish, and mitigate any impacts identified.