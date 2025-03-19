Environmental group considering legal challenge after permission granted for North Kerry power plant

An environmental group says it’s weighing up its options and considering whether to take legal action challenging the planning permission granted for a North Kerry power plant.

Yesterday, An Bórd Pleanála granted planning permission to Shannon LNG Limited for the development on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

This plant will consist of three gas turbine halls that are 30-metres tall, with a total capacity to generate 600 megawatts.

Advertisement

It’ll also include a battery storage system, substation, and underground connecting cables.

Jerry Mac Evilly is head of policy with Friends of the Earth and he says the group doesn’t support the decision to grant permission.

He doesn’t believe this plant will play a role in Ireland’s energy security and won’t help overcome gas security challenges:

Advertisement

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly and his party colleague Senator Mike Kennelly have both welcomed the decision to grant planning permission for the power plant in North Kerry.