Advertisement
News

Entries open for 2024 Credit Union Art Competition

Oct 9, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Entries open for 2024 Credit Union Art Competition
Pictured (L-R) Tristan Jennings, Luke Komolafe, Isabel Melia, Behati Delaguillaumie from St. Patrick’s National School, Chapelizod at the launch of the 2024 Credit Union Art Competition. Further information on the competition is available https://www.creditunion.ie/news/art-competition/
Share this article

Credit unions are now accepting entries to the 2024 Credit Union Art Competition.

This year’s theme, ‘The Joys of Life’, invites participants to celebrate the simple, uplifting moments that bring happiness and meaning to our lives.

The closing date for entries is Friday, the 18th October.

Advertisement

Now in its 41st year, the competition continues to foster artistic talent while promoting the values of inclusion and community spirit central to the ethos of credit unions.The competition is open to a wide range of ages, with categories for participants from 7 years and under, up to 18 years and over.

Martin Busch, President of The Irish League of Credit Unions said “This event is about more than just art, it's about building communities, fostering togetherness, and giving young artists a platform to shine."

Visit your local Credit Union to see if they are participating, and to get an entry form for the competition.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Danny Healy Rae defends Kerry facility where RTÉ documentary showed calves being treated cruelly
Advertisement
IFA: Kerry farmers don't condone animal cruelty
Elected Killarney councillors told New Street Lower car park the front runner as multi-story location
Advertisement

Recommended

IFA: Kerry farmers don't condone animal cruelty
Two rare angel sharks part of successful conservation effort in Tralee Bay
Danny Healy Rae defends Kerry facility where RTÉ documentary showed calves being treated cruelly
1 Kerry Player Named In Joe McDonagh Team Of The Year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus