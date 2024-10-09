Entries open for 2024 Credit Union Art Competition

Credit unions are now accepting entries to the 2024 Credit Union Art Competition.

This year’s theme, ‘The Joys of Life’, invites participants to celebrate the simple, uplifting moments that bring happiness and meaning to our lives.

The closing date for entries is Friday, the 18th October.

Now in its 41st year, the competition continues to foster artistic talent while promoting the values of inclusion and community spirit central to the ethos of credit unions.The competition is open to a wide range of ages, with categories for participants from 7 years and under, up to 18 years and over.

Martin Busch, President of The Irish League of Credit Unions said “This event is about more than just art, it's about building communities, fostering togetherness, and giving young artists a platform to shine."

Visit your local Credit Union to see if they are participating, and to get an entry form for the competition.