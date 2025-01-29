English High Court due to hear appeals for jailed pensioner with Kerry links

The High Court in England is due to hear today appeals involving a pensioner with Kerry links who was sent back to jail despite having served prison time.

78-year-old Gaie Delap, whose family comes from Valentia Island, was given a jail sentence after taking part in a protest that blocked the M25 motorway in England.

The environmental campaigner from Bristol was released last November under a home curfew scheme.

Advertisement

However, the retired teacher was ordered to return to prison because authorities said the electronic tag to monitor her was too big for her wrist.

Last Friday, Gaie Delap was told she would have to serve a further 20 days in prison and would not be released until April.

This accounts for the period between the authorities’ inability to fit the tag to her and her eventual return to prison in December, and it was held that she was ‘unlawfully at large’ during that time.

Advertisement

Mick Delap says the High Court is due to hear two appeals relating to his sister today: