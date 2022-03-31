Advertisement
Energy expert advises Kerry households on saving energy

Mar 31, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Energy expert advises Kerry households on saving energy
There are a number of ways for Kerry households to save money on energy costs.

That’s according to the secretary of Kerry Sustainable Energy Co-op, Sylvia Thompson.

It comes as Electric Ireland has announced price hikes which will affect over one million Irish customers.

Sylvia Thompson says vampire devices, which includes phone charging overnight and leaving televisions on standby, can account for 20% of monthly electricity bills.

She says having lights switched on and using too much water also contributes to rising energy costs.

Ms Thompson advises people to compare their monthly energy bills to see what changes can be made to daily habits.

She outlines different ways to save money on energy.

Kerry Sustainable Energy Co-op is holding a roadshow in Ballybunion this evening at 7.30.

