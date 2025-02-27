A group of energy and climate experts has written to the Taoiseach, urging him not to weaken government policy on liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations or US imports.

In their letter, twelve leading scientists stress that any new gas infrastructure must not undermine Ireland’s legally binding commitment to reducing fossil fuel use.

They highlight that the government’s 2023 Energy Security Package identified reducing gas demand, and creating an emergency gas reserve as the best ways to secure Ireland’s energy supply without needing to expand fossil fuel infrastructure.

Advertisement

However, January's Programme for Government committed to developing a liquefied natural gas terminal in North Kerry as recommended by the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce.

The letter comes as a final decision on whether to build the LNG terminal on the Tarbert land bank is expected in the coming days or weeks.

The twelve experts argue that focusing solely on securing gas supplies will not make Ireland energy secure.

Advertisement

Instead, they believe the government should prioritise reducing reliance on imports and protecting against volatile energy prices.

In the letter, they call on the government to base any energy security policy on transparent, independent research into the economic, environmental, and security impacts of LNG, particularly infrastructure that could lead to the importation of fracked gas.

The scientists point to recent research showing natural gas demand is already falling, and say this makes new LNG infrastructure unnecessary.

Advertisement

They claim LNG is highly polluting, especially when sourced from fracked shale gas, and that it can be more harmful to the climate than coal.

They also say clean energy alternatives, such as wind, solar, and battery storage, offer a realistic path to energy independence.

The letter warns permitting LNG projects without strict conditions could lock Ireland into continued fossil fuel dependence, violate climate targets, and miss the opportunity to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

Advertisement

It urges the government to maintain its existing policies and act to reduce fossil fuel reliance.

The letter concludes by stating that it is possible to reduce or eliminate Ireland's dependence on expensive and environmentally harmful imported energy with the right leadership.