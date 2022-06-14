Advertisement
Emotional Ukrainian reunion at Council of Europe gathering in Tralee

Jun 14, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Ukrainian families housed by Kerry County Council met with Bureau of Council of Europe Congress members and met with Ukrainian elected member Svitlana Bohatyrchuk Kryvko. Rose Hotel, Tralee, June 14th, 2022. Picture used with permission of Association of Irish Local Government (AILG).
The war in Ukraine underlines why we should not take democracy for granted.

That’s according to one of the organisers of today’s meeting of members of the Council of Europe which is being held in Tralee.

The gathering of the Bureau of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Europe marks Ireland’s presidency of the Council of Europe.

Liam Kenny is secretary to the Irish delegation which is headed by Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Jimmy Moloney.

Mr Kenny says it was deeply moving when Ukrainian delegates met refugees from their homeland who now live in Kerry.

There are 27 delegates who are meeting in the Rose Hotel, Tralee.

Liam Kenny says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is top of the issues being discussed.

