Emergency response service charity tasked to Kerry over 120 times last year

A charity which provides an emergency response service was tasked to Kerry over 120 times last year.

CRTICAL was first established in 2009 as Irish Community Rapid Response and in 2019 it launched Ireland’s first and only charity air ambulance.

The air ambulance is now funded by the State, and CRITICAL consists of a network of volunteers that respond alongside the National Ambulance Service when 999 or 112 is called.

The volunteers respond to road traffic collisions, cardiac arrests, farming accidents and other major traumas.

Nationally, the service responded to over 1,300 calls last year.

Head of Operations with CRITICAL, Edward Walsh says Kerry is a big county and their work makes a significant difference:

There is one critical care doctor and just under 20 emergency medical technicians, paramedics and advanced paramedics working with CITICAL in Kerry.

Edward Walsh says the service is always looking to expand around the county.

He says anyone interested in setting up a Community First Responder team in their area can reach out: