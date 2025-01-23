Advertisement
News

Emergency response service charity tasked to Kerry over 120 times last year

Jan 23, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Emergency response service charity tasked to Kerry over 120 times last year
Share this article

A charity which provides an emergency response service was tasked to Kerry over 120 times last year.

CRTICAL was first established in 2009 as Irish Community Rapid Response and in 2019 it launched Ireland’s first and only charity air ambulance.

The air ambulance is now funded by the State, and CRITICAL consists of a network of volunteers that respond alongside the National Ambulance Service when 999 or 112 is called.

Advertisement

The volunteers respond to road traffic collisions, cardiac arrests, farming accidents and other major traumas.

Nationally, the service responded to over 1,300 calls last year.

Head of Operations with CRITICAL, Edward Walsh says Kerry is a big county and their work makes a significant difference:

Advertisement

There is one critical care doctor and just under 20 emergency medical technicians, paramedics and advanced paramedics working with CITICAL in Kerry.

Edward Walsh says the service is always looking to expand around the county.

Advertisement

He says anyone interested in setting up a Community First Responder team in their area can reach out:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Businesses and amenities affected by Storm Eowyn
Advertisement
Higher number of power outages expected in Kerry than during cold snap
Kerry County Council’s emergency number will be operating for duration of Storm Éowyn
Advertisement

Recommended

Councillor accuses management of never prioritising ‘antiquated horse and carriage’ Listry bridge
Higher number of power outages expected in Kerry than during cold snap
Businesses and amenities affected by Storm Eowyn
HIQA finds Tusla delays in Kerry could have left alleged abusers working with children
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus