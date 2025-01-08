The atmosphere at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition has been described as electric, as 24 Kerry projects bid to take home awards.

This year’s event kicked off this afternoon at the RDS in Dublin, with 550 projects on show, including 24 from schools in Kerry.

Mercy Mounthawk Secondary School in Tralee has 11 projects at the BT Young Scientist Exhibition, while Presentation Listowel has three projects, and CBS The Green Tralee and Presentation Tralee have two each.

Gaelcoláiste Chiarraí in Tralee and Presentation Milltown each have one project in this year's competition.

Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine in Kenmare has had four projects accepted.

Science teacher Sarah Abbott says it’s great their students can show off their hard work.

The projects that have qualified cover a wide range of subjects, including teenage anxiety, employment, and healthy gut bacteria.

Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine student, Eoghan Ó Bogail, qualified in the technology section.

Eoghan tells us what his project is about: