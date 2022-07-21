Advertisement
News

Elective surgeries and outpatient appointments further postponed at UHK

Jul 21, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Elective surgeries and outpatient appointments further postponed at UHK Elective surgeries and outpatient appointments further postponed at UHK
Share this article

The majority of elective surgeries and outpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry are further postponed today and tomorrow.

With some exceptions, scheduled outpatient appointments and elective surgeries will be further deferred up to and including tomorrow, Friday.

This is due to an increase in COVID-19 numbers and the impact its having on staffing at UHK.

Advertisement

Exceptions include orthopaedic trauma, infusion, dressings, virtual, antenatal, time critical endoscopy’s, oncology, and palliative care clinics.

Colposcopy & hysteroscopy clinics at Cíll Ide and Saturday’s gynaecology clinics and renal clinics are scheduled to proceed as normal.

Hospital Management are asking the public to contact GPs/South-Doc before presenting to the Emergency Department.

Advertisement

UHK says any cancelled appointments are being worked on presently with a view to early rescheduling.

Hospital visiting also remains restricted to one visit per patient per week and those on compassionate grounds only.

Alternatively, UHK facilitates video calls for patients who do not have access to smart devices.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus