Elective surgeries and outpatient appointments further postponed at UHK

The majority of elective surgeries and outpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry are further postponed today and tomorrow.

With some exceptions, scheduled outpatient appointments and elective surgeries will be further deferred up to and including tomorrow, Friday.

This is due to an increase in COVID-19 numbers and the impact its having on staffing at UHK.

Advertisement

Exceptions include orthopaedic trauma, infusion, dressings, virtual, antenatal, time critical endoscopy’s, oncology, and palliative care clinics.

Colposcopy & hysteroscopy clinics at Cíll Ide and Saturday’s gynaecology clinics and renal clinics are scheduled to proceed as normal.

Hospital Management are asking the public to contact GPs/South-Doc before presenting to the Emergency Department.

Advertisement

UHK says any cancelled appointments are being worked on presently with a view to early rescheduling.

Hospital visiting also remains restricted to one visit per patient per week and those on compassionate grounds only.

Alternatively, UHK facilitates video calls for patients who do not have access to smart devices.