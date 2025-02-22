Advertisement
Elected Kerry councillors to write to Education Minister to explore possibilities of Irish American College creation

Feb 22, 2025 12:39 By radiokerrynews
Elected Kerry councillors to write to Education Minister to explore possibilities of Irish American College creation
Elected Kerry councillors will write to the Education Minister to explore the possibility of setting up an Irish American college.

It follows a motion from Independent councillor Podge Foley at the full meeting of Kerry County Council

He says strong links already exist with universities in America like Harvard and Notre Dame.

Cllr Foley believes such a college should be set up in Ireland, facilitating students from both nations to study Irish American history, genealogy, arts and culture.

The motion was seconded by independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan.

 

