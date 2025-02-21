The closure of New Look, along with Quiz outlets nationwide, including at Deer Park, Killarney, should be a wake-up call for the government to address the decline of the high street.

That's according to Independent Councillor Niall 'Botty' O'Callaghan.

He was reacting to the news that the clothing chain’s Irish operation had been put into liquidation by the High Court.

New Look says the decision came after several years of sustained losses and challenging market conditions.

It employs 347 staff across 26 stores, including approximately twelve in Killarney.

Cllr O'Callaghan says the government must act to revitalise the high street: