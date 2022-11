An elderly woman was hospitalized and needed major surgery, after she was knocked down after collecting her grandson from school in Tralee.

The car which struck the woman, left the scene without stopping.

The incident occurred around 2.20pm on Monday November 14, at the pedestrian crossing outside Balloonagh primary school.

Advertisement

The woman was taken to hospital where she was operated on for a serious leg injury.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick made this appeal for witnesses: