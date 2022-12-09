Advertisement
News

Elderly pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Macroom this afternoon

Dec 9, 2022 15:12 By radiokerrynews
Elderly pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Macroom this afternoon Elderly pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Macroom this afternoon
Share this article

An elderly woman has died after being struck by a lorry in Macroom County Cork

The Main Street remains closed to traffic following the incident which occurred shortly before 1pm today.

Gardai are appealing to motorists to avoid the town centre if at all possible.

The collision happened shorly after the eight-kilometre section of Macroom bypass, which will ease traffic congestion in the town, was opened by the Taoiseach and the Mayor of County Cork, Danny Collins.

The woman was knocked down by a lorry driving through the main street, prior to the opening of the bypass to the public.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the elderly woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardai say local diversion are in place and the scene remains closed off to vehicles.

Investigations are ongoing

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus