EirGrid to host Energy Citizens Roadshow in Killarney later this month

Jun 13, 2024 11:06 By radiokerrynews
EirGrid to host Energy Citizens Roadshow in Killarney later this month
Operator of the national electricity network, EirGrid is hosting its Energy Citizens Roadshow in Killarney later this month.

The free event will inform people about retrofitting grants, community micro-generation schemes and plans to future-proof the electricity grid.

It will take place from 6.30 to 8.30pm on Wednesday, the 19th of June at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney.

People will have an opportunity to engage with an expert panel, including representatives from ESB Networks and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

 

