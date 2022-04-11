Advertisement
News

EirGrid confirms electricity shortfall warning issued over weekend

Apr 11, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
EirGrid confirms electricity shortfall warning issued over weekend EirGrid confirms electricity shortfall warning issued over weekend
Share this article

The operator of the national grid has confirmed that an amber alert was issued over the weekend, warning of a shortfall of power.

Kerry County Councillor Michael Foley says he was notified by a source within the energy sector that such a warning had been issued on Saturday morning.

EirGrid has confirmed the information that was given to the Fine Gael councillor from the Listowel Municipal District.

Advertisement

The state company says the amber alert was issued early on Saturday and was in effect until 6.30 that evening.

It says the alert was issued after the Huntstown gas-fired power plant in Dublin went offline unexpectedly.

EirGrid says this was as the result of something that tripped at the plant; it’s not sure at present what caused this.

Advertisement

There was also very low wind on Saturday – ‘flat calm’ conditions – which meant that this source of energy was contributing nothing to electricity generation.

To put this in perspective, EirGrid says wind would account on average for 40% of electricity generated in Ireland, sometimes this could be as high as 70%.

Finally, an interconnector running between Dublin and North Wales was not operating on Saturday as it was out for maintenance.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus