Eir working to repair damaged cables in Listowel

Jan 5, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Eir is working to repair damage to cables that resulted in an outage to customers in the Listowel area today.

Fibre cables were accidently damaged by a third party this afternoon, resulting in service outage for customers in the area.

Eir's open eir resolution team is working on repairs and expect to have the works completed later this evening, with service restored as soon as possible.

Eir is apologising for this inconvenience and says it's treating this repair work as a matter of urgency.

