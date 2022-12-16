Eir says damaged broadband infrastructure in south-west Kerry has been repaired

Eir says it’s repaired damaged infrastructure that has caused disruptions for broadband customers in parts of south-west Kerry.

The company says an issue which caused disruption for customers with fibre-to-the home broadband in the Ballinskelligs area was identified earlier this week.

Eir didn’t specify the type of infrastructure damaged but said it was between Ballinskelligs and Killorglin.

However, local councillor Norma Moriarty says customers in Ballinskelligs and St Finian’s Bay have had problems with their broadband for over three weeks.

Eir has apologised to customers for the inconvenience.

It says once the damage was identified, repair works began immediately.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty says the outage has had a huge impact and is unhappy with Eir’s response.