Eighth person arrested in connection with death of Thomas Dooley at Rath cemetery in Tralee

Dec 12, 2022 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Thomas Dooley
Gardai have arrested a 35-year-old man for questioning about the murder of a father of seven, who was attacked by a group of men while attending a funeral in Tralee two months ago.

Detectives arrested the man at an address in Cork city around 9pm last night, for questioning about the murder of Thomas Dooley (43) at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5th.

The man was brought to Tralee Garda Station, where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardai to detain suspects for up to 24 hours.

The man is the eighth person to be arrested by Gardai investigating the murder of Mr Dooley, who was attacked while attending the funeral with his wife, Siobhan and four of his seven children.

