Eight arrests in one week in Kerry for drink and drug driving

Feb 10, 2025 17:23 By radiokerrynews
Eight arrests in one week in Kerry for drink and drug driving
Gardaí are warning that driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, is still a major problem in Kerry.

The comment from Sgt Merlyn O'Connor of the Kerry Garda Roads Policing Unit, comes as eight people were arrested in the division in the past week, for being under the influence.

Sgt O'Connor says some people are taking cocaine at the weekends, and then driving their car to work on Monday, thinking it's safe to do so.

She says anyone who takes drugs should never be behind the wheel of a car:

 

