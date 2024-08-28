Advertisement
Education Minister says some students will miss out on their CAO offer because of lottery system

Aug 28, 2024 14:54 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
The Education Minister says some students will miss out on their CAO offer because of a lottery system.

Leaving cert students will be opening their Round One CAO offers around now.

56 per cent of university offers are for applicant's first preference choice.

Those looking to view their results can log onto the CAO website and they'll also get a text or email about their application if they've opted for it.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says fairness was applied to the system:

