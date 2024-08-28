Education Minister says some students will miss out on their CAO offer because of lottery system

The Education Minister says some students will miss out on their CAO offer because of a lottery system.

Leaving cert students will be opening their Round One CAO offers around now.

56 per cent of university offers are for applicant's first preference choice.

Those looking to view their results can log onto the CAO website and they'll also get a text or email about their application if they've opted for it.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says fairness was applied to the system: