Education Minister pays tribute to students, teachers and parents on Leaving Cert results day

The Education Minister is paying tribute to students, teachers and parents on Leaving Cert results day.

Almost 61-thousand students are collecting their grades at schools across the country and online today; including over 1,800 students in Kerry.

The grades have been increased by an average of 7-point-5 per cent in post marking adjustments related to the pandemic, with the increase to return to pre-pandemic levels over time from next year.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education, Norma Foley says it hasn’t always been easy for the class of 2024: