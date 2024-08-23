Advertisement
Education Minister pays tribute to students, teachers and parents on Leaving Cert results day

Aug 23, 2024 17:17 By radiokerrynews
The Education Minister is paying tribute to students, teachers and parents on Leaving Cert results day.

Almost 61-thousand students are collecting their grades at schools across the country and online today; including over 1,800 students in Kerry.

The grades have been increased by an average of 7-point-5 per cent in post marking adjustments related to the pandemic, with the increase to return to pre-pandemic levels over time from next year.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education, Norma Foley says it hasn’t always been easy for the class of 2024:

